I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 release date delayed to 2023 [Trailer PV]

The BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 anime will take Maple to the next level; literally! Photo credit: Silver Link

BOFURI season 2 release date has been pushed back to January 2023, winter 2023 anime season.

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 was announced in March 2020 at the end of the final episode of Season 1.

During an event on January 9, 2022, the first anniversary of the premiere of the anime BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, also I’ll Max Out My Defense, it was announced that the second season would premiere as a TV anime will be 2022.

Now, on September 20, 2022, a BOFURI Season 2 Trailer PV has been released, revealing the January 2023 premiere and the main cast. Studio Silver Link’s main staff return to film season two. The trailer shows the members of the three main guilds embarking on a grand adventure in a new world.

The production house did not explain why the premiere was postponed to 2023.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Kadokawa Anime Youtube channel:

TVアニメ「痛いのは嫌なので防御力に極振りしたいと思います。2」PV第1弾（BOFURI Season2）

BOFURI Season 1 will be re-aired in Fall 2022

It has been decided that the first season of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, i.e. I’ll Max Out My Defense will be re-aired on TOKYO MX and BS11 from October 2022.

TOKYO MX: October 6, 2022 from 10:30 p.m

BS11: October 6, 2022, from 11:00 p.m

A Blu-ray BOX of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense with all 12 episodes will be released on November 25, 2022 at a price of 19,800 yen (incl. VAT).

More about BOFURI

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, also I’ll Max Out My Defense anime, known in Japan as Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu, is based on and illustrated by Yuumikan’s light novel series of the same name by Koin.

The novels were first published online in 2016 on the user-generated novel publishing site Shosetsuka ni Naro. Later in September 2017, Fujimi Shobo acquired the series and published the light novels under their Kadokawa Books imprint. The light novel is licensed in North America by Yen Press.

Fourteen light novel volumes have been published by Kadokawa and six volumes by Yen Press. Yen Press is expected to release Volume 7 on October 18, 2022.

A manga adaptation by Jiro Oimoto has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Comp Ace magazine since May 2018. The manga is also licensed by Yen Press in North America.

To date, a total of 6 volumes have been published by Kadokawa and four volumes by Yen Press. Yen Press is expected to release Volume 5 on October 18, 2022.

For more information about the series, visit the BOFURI official anime website.