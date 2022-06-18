Hyogoro’s Fate Remains In Limbo! Release Date

advertisement

One Piece Episode 1022 will finally reveal the fate of Hyogoro. In the previous episode, Robin came to help Sanji. She fought with Black Maria while Brook helped Sanji break free from the web. He later set out to help his buddies. Meanwhile, the others had a hard time dealing with Peroline. However, Carrot gave him a tough fight.

However, the upcoming episode will focus on Hyogoro and how he will survive the Queen virus. He wants to kill his enemies as many times as possible before he dies. But Chopper has already found the cure. So will she be able to help Hyogoro? Meanwhile, Luffy takes a minute before continuing his fight with Kaido. Read on to find out more.

Toei animation

One Piece Episode 1022: What Will Happen Next?

The upcoming episode will revolve around Boss Hyogoro of the Flower. In the previous episode, Hyogoro was infected with the Queen’s Virus. But he kept fighting and resisting the virus as hard as he could. He also transformed into his beast form to kill his enemies before he’s dead. It seems like he’s dying in One Piece Episode 1022. However, Chopper had already invented the vaccine against the Queen virus.

So will Chopper be able to heal Hyogoro before he turns into an ice monster? Well, no doubt he will do his best to kill as many enemies as possible. So he will definitely transform into an ice monster to kill everyone and once transformed it will be difficult for Chopper to give him medicine. Meanwhile, Queen transforms into her dinosaur form. Sanji is also on his way to fight Queen.

Toei animation

A short summary!

In the 1021st episode, Robin arrives and saves Sanji. She told Black Maria that she was once in an evil organization. So when it comes to her friends, she could become the devil again. Brook also appeared and helped Sanji break out of Black Maria’s web trap. After landing on the ground, he set out to see the pirates and samurai fighting the queen’s virus. Meanwhile, Shinobu, Momo, and Yamato had trouble hiding from one of the gift givers. Momosuke hid in Yamato’s clothes.

Meanwhile, Shinobu and Yamato tried to find a place. Wanda and Carrot were busy fighting Peroline. But it exhausted Wanda and she was finished. So Carrot decided to employ Peroline. She made life difficult for him. But when the moon hid behind the clouds, she lost her beast form and it became easy for Peroline to defeat her. Meanwhile, Kaido transformed into his human dragon form. Luffy needed some rest though. Jack was off to kill red scabbards.

Toei animation

One Piece Episode 1022 will air on June 19, 2022 at 9:30am JST. It will be available on Japanese local channels. You can also stream the show on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. It will finally show if Carrot can defeat her enemy or not. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.