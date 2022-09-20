HxH returns in November 2022 after 4-year hiatus

After four long years, Hunter x Hunter is finally officially back. Photo credit: SCRAP

Hunter x Hunter, one of the most popular manga series of all time, is finally back!

Four years after its last hiatus, Yoshihiro Togashi’s intergalactically popular manga series Hunter x Hunter returns with a new book volume. Hunter x Hunter Volume 37 release date is November 4th, 2022.

The message was officially announced by the Shōnen Jump Editors on September 19, 2022.

The exact chapters that will be included in this upcoming new volume have not yet been announced. However, Hunter x Hunter 37 will most likely only feature the chapters originally released in 2018. It’s also likely that the return of the Hunter x Hunter manga in Jump will come in the same timeframe as the HxH Volume 37 release.

The hype is real, the tweet is going viral and Hunter x Hunter fans are cheering, and no wonder! The latest addition to the manga series – Volume 36 – was released in October 2018 (Japan) and August 2019 (USA).

Hunter x Hunter is quite notorious for its long hiatus, which has been chronic since 2006, with the latest (2018) spanning to 2022.

Mangaka Togashi has been posting cryptic messages on Twitter since he opened an account on May 24, 2022, leading to far too much speculation and prediction.

There is currently no news as to when the upcoming H x H Volume 37 will be available in English, so stay tuned for more announcements!

The previous volumes in English are licensed by VIZ and are available in both print and digital formats.

Hunter x Hunter TV Anime Series (2011) Promo.

The Story of Hunter x Hunter Manga

Hunter × Hunter began in the previous millennium, in 1998 to be precise. Throughout its lifetime, it has been serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump. Everything went smoothly for the first 8 years of manga release.

Hunter × Hunter has been on an on-off hiatus since 2006, with the last (2018) proving to be far too long.

The longer pauses were attributed to mangaka Togashi’s back pain.

The irregular schedule has left fans of the series quite impatient and disappointed, and not without reason.

Hunter x Hunter is an outstanding manga series that has been around for over two decades and has inspired a full blown franchise.

The first 62-episode Hunter x Hunter TV anime adaptation aired from 1999 to 2001. Another 148-part adaptation (6 seasons total) aired from 2011 to 2014. A 30 part OVA series ran from 2002 to 2004 and there are also two animated films.

Not to mention there are quite a few H x H-inspired video games out there.

Before the manga went on its first hiatus in 2006, the original Hunter × Hunter anime series had ranked 28thth on TV Asahi’s list of Japan’s 100 Favorite Animated TV Series, second only to legendary anime titles such as Fullmetal Alchemist (ranked #1).St), Doraemon (3rd place)approx) and Inuyasha (20th place).th).

In a strange twist of fate that seems to coincide with this happy announcement, mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi is celebrating his 35th birthdayth anniversary of his pioneering work this year. A major exhibition honoring his legacy (Togashi Yoshihiro Exhibition -PUZZLE-) will open in Tokyo on October 28, 2022 and last until January 9, 2023.

It’s only fitting that Hunter × Hunter is alive for this great event!