Hunters Fans Are Unimpressed With Season 2’s Gun Fights

Overall, fans felt that the Gunfights prioritized style over substance, while also over-relying on film and television tropes about gunfights.

“The shootings really broke my personal immersion,” wrote Redditor DeltaJesus. In particular, they pointed out the scene where Sister Harriet, Roxy (Tiffany Boone) and Jonah (Logan Lerman) track Jonah’s kidnapped girlfriend to the Nazi hideout, where the Nazis are hiding in the basement. Then the Nazis ambush them and they engage in a shootout between the floorboards. DigitalJesus didn’t like the scene, especially how the hunters fire dozens of bullets without ever having to reload.

“The gun scenes are horrible,” agreed Redditor Educational-Ear7540. “Just a bunch of noise and false lights and no sense of endless bullets damaging anything. Everyone just shoots blindly with no sense of good editing or space.” Educational-Ear7540 further complained: “Direction and action are awful and little variety, all gun deaths are the same, same injuries, no attempt at makeup or creatively doing anything with action and violence, no cool deaths, generally boring.”

So, pretty clear how this viewer felt.

Other fans had issues with the way the actors used their firearms. “The shootings killed me,” wrote Redditor WebbyAnCom. “Joe holding the AK-47 over his head during the bunker fight made me laugh out loud.” DeltaJesus also noted Sister Harriet’s decision to dual wield her pistols, which is such an overused topic that it’s a own TV trope page.

Overall, these are some of the most common gun stereotypes in film and television. While it might seem unfair to single out one show for relying on them, fans felt like “Hunters” just leaned on them too much.