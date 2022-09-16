Hugh Rowland Explains The Competitive Nature Of Ice Road Truckers

During an interview for Fox Car Report, “Ice Road Truckers” star Hugh Rowland (who was a mainstay on the show for the first eight seasons until a horrific injury forced his departure from the show in 2014) stated I don’t really believe in it the “competitive nature” of the show. “Yeah, the show isn’t really a competition, it’s just a business,” Rowland said. “24 hours a day, seven days a week. You get all the loads in, as many loads as you can get… the show tries to make it a competition, but yeah, I usually pull them off pretty well. “

Anyone familiar with reality television conventions shouldn’t be too surprised by Rowland’s surprisingly candid admission of the show’s competitive nature, given that more and more reality television is being fabricated simply for entertainment purposes. Though the show likes to pit the success of certain truck drivers against their struggling peers, Rowland claimed that at the end of the day, every truck driver is just trying to make it to the end of their route — without caring about how much they’re doing do deliver in relation to their series co-stars.

While it may disappoint some fans to learn that the show’s “competitive nature” is being skewed for drama, it’s still somewhat reassuring to know that the truckers don’t have to deal with the added competitive pressure of all the dangers they face on the ice roads themselves .