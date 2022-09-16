HoYoverse Just Dropped The Best Anime News For Genshin Impact Fans

About the “Genshin Impact” Twitter Page, HoYoverse announced that the game will be adapted into an anime series. The show will be a collaboration between HoYoverse and animation studio Ufotable, which is already very good news for fans. Even casual anime viewers will be familiar with the massive success of Ufotable’s adaptation of the manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and part of the popularity of this series is due to the incredible quality of animation it offers.

Although the released trailer was more of a proof of concept than a proper teaser, it showed off some of the beautiful animations that will no doubt be a staple of the Genshin Impact anime. However, how the story will be told in a serialized format remains a mystery. Players choose which sibling to control at the beginning of the game, and their sibling then disappears. Since both characters appear central in the trailer, it suggests that the anime could slightly change the plot to keep both The Traveler and her siblings together.

Anyhow, since Ufotable has already adapted other video games like Tales of Zestiria the X and God Eater, it seems that Genshin Impact is probably in safe hands at the studio.