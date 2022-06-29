Howard Stern’s Hot Mic Might Have Revealed A Major MCU Spoiler

According to a clip posted by crave cultureThe host was caught on a hot mic during a recent broadcast of his Sirius radio show, which was discussing the possibility of him starring in an upcoming Marvel production as Dr. Victor Von Doom emerges, a constant thorn in the side of Marvel’s beloved first family, The Fantastic Four.

“You go over the schedule with me and it sucks,” Stern can be heard telling his co-host Robin Quivers under the tone of an ad.

“Are you working this summer?” She asks.

“Well, I told you I was going to do ‘Doctor Doom,'” Stern added, then said of something to do with the project, “but trust me, I’m pretty damn unhappy about it.” Although the Advertisements running over their babble, obscuring much of what they discuss, attentive listeners can hear Quiver’s star ask if he’s excited about the project. Stern admits he is. “I called Robert Downey Jr. … and I asked him about acting techniques,” he added.

While those tidbits might just be Stern and Quivers shooting the breeze about a deal that’s not set in cement — or Stern might have a role as another character in a project about Dr. Doom take over — wouldn’t it be the first time Stern made her presence felt on the big screen. He portrayed himself in the film version of his autobiography, Private Parts, and his performance in the film received critical acclaim from Rotten Tomatoes. In the early 2000s, Stern also apparently attempted to acquire the rights to Marvel Comics character Ant-Man in order to make his own film about the character.

Will Howard Stern be part of the MCU or tear the leg off the world? Stay tuned to find out.