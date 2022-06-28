How Young Sheldon Fans Really Feel About Billy

While one of the earliest episodes of “Young Sheldon” includes a scene where Billy scares Sheldon with a chicken, their relationship has been mostly amicable. In fact, it can even be argued that Sheldon is meaner towards Billy than the other way around. Some Young Sheldon fans believe that Billy is a cute kid, and he has become a favorite among viewers as a result.

According to a Redditor named u/brassaiblue, Sheldon was wrong about his neighbor. However, they noted that the couple’s relationship may have changed over time. “I’m starting to feel like Sheldon’s memories of events are distorted,” they wrote. “Maybe George ends up with Billy’s mother and that causes problems.”

Fellow reddit user u/malibucat agreed that Billy isn’t a bad kid, even claiming that he’s one of the nicer characters on the sitcom. “I love Billy. I smile whenever he shows up. He is simple but very cute. And he was so polite when George got Sheldon to invite him over [to Sheldon’s house].”

Other fans were surprised by Billy’s characterization in Young Sheldon. “I have to admit I didn’t expect him to be a character I’d like to have, but I’m happy with the way he’s portrayed,” added u/Sleepy_Oboist.