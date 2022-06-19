How Torrey DeVitto Brought Her Previous Job Experience To Chicago Med

In an interview with Nerds of Color, Torrey DeVitto was asked what she liked about the character of Dr. Natalie Manning and Chicago Med interested. The first part of her answer alluded to her previous roles in One Tree Hill, Pretty Little Liars, and The Vampire Diaries, all of which are teen-oriented shows. “I’m so thankful for these shows because they got me where I am today and I love them,” DeVitto said, adding that “Chicago Med” came at the right time because she was “ready to be in stepping into a very mature state, more mature show, genre and audience.”

DeVitto then mentioned her work in the hospice area. During her audition for the role, she recalled thinking her hospice work had the potential to fit into the role she was potentially playing. “[E]everything just felt right,” she recalled, and luckily the producers of Chicago Med felt the same way.

In another interview with Crookes Magazine, DeVitto went into more detail about her hospice ministry and the connections between her and her work on Chicago Med. DeVitto has been a longtime supporter of hospice care and is an official hospice ambassador, having continued to volunteer at Chicago’s Rainbow Hospice throughout her time on the NBC series.

“When I first auditioned for Med and felt the compassion that was in the role of Dr. Manning, I knew my hospice work would carry me through the audition and help me figure out who this character was,” she recalled. “I attribute a lot of my getting this role to my work with Hospice.” And it’s a good thing for Chicago Med fans that she did!