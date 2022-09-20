How To Stream The One Chicago Shows For The Fall 2022 Season

Dick Wolf’s One Chicago shows are available to stream on Peacock the day after the episodes air on NBC (via The Hollywood Reporter). The One Chicago franchise will begin its run in Fall 2022 with premieres on September 21, 2022. Episodes of “Chicago Fire”, “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med” will be available to stream on Peacock starting September 22, 2022. This decision allows fans to continue the conversation immediately after the episodes premiere.

This is a big shift for Peacock and the One Chicago franchise as the TV season kicks off in Fall 2022. NBC previously struck a deal with Hulu for next-day streaming rights. NBC’s parent company, Comcast, owns a 33% stake in Hulu, a stake it plans to sell to Disney, according to CNBC. Given the politics and behind-the-scenes investments, it’s no surprise that NBC’s portfolio, which includes Saturday Night Live, The Voice, Wolf’s various Law & Order and One Chicago shows, right on the way is Peacock, wholly owned by Comcast. While Peacock is the most convenient option for watching the latest Chicago exploits, the series will still be available to stream on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV.