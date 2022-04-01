How To Share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate With Family? Step by Step Guide To Share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate With Family
How to share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with family?
You can share your Xbox Game Pass PC subscription with your family members. This article will walk you through setting up your Microsoft and Xbox app accounts. Please note that Xbox App Store and Microsoft Store accounts are separate. In order to have their own game profiles, saves and achievements, each family member must set up their own Xbox app account.
Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are video game subscription services. For a single monthly subscription fee, users can access a rotating catalog of games from a variety of publishers, as well as additional premium services like Xbox Live Gold and EA Play. Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. It’s also available on Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, PC Game Pass is available on Windows 11 and Windows 10 desktops with Xbox Cloud Gaming support. On June 1, 2017, the service became active, with Xbox Live Gold customers being the first to get access on May 24.
How do you share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your family?
Open the Microsoft Store and sign in with the Microsoft account that contains the Game Pass subscription by selecting the profile icon in the top right corner.
Open the Xbox app, click the profile icon in the upper-right corner, and sign in with the account of the family member whose Game Pass subscription you want to share.
“Your Microsoft Store account is different from your Xbox account,” the software warns you, but you can just close it by pressing the X in the top-right corner. It has no negative consequences.
You can now download any game included in your subscription for free.
You can return to your Microsoft Store account after the games are installed as there is no requirement to play them.
It is worth noting that you have to swap Microsoft Store accounts every time a person in the family wants to install a new game.
Play from different PCs
If you and a family member play these games on different PCs, the game may detect that another PC currently has an active session, which may cause problems.
You can solve this problem by enabling offline permissions in your family member’s Xbox app.
Open the settings by selecting your profile in the top right.
Tick Offline access enabled on the General tab.
While the Game Pass PC subscription can be shared with family members, it appears that the associated EA Play subscription cannot be shared as it can only be attached to a single EA Account.
Can you share Xbox Game Pass between two consoles?
Yes, Microsoft allows you to designate one console as your “home” Xbox, which means the Game Pass subscription is available to everyone on that console. All you have to do is set your “home” console to a second console. This way you can share your subscription with anyone who uses this console. The titles you have as part of your games library are also available to those on that secondary “home” console. With a secondary console set as your “home” Xbox, you can use your primary console to play games as normal. You must sign in to access your Game Pass subscription and game library.
Share Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across 2 consoles
Step 1: Add your account to the secondary Xbox
This may seem difficult, but it’s actually quite simple. In this case, Person A owns Xbox A and Person B owns Xbox B. Person A wants to share their Xbox One Game Pass subscription with Xbox B and still be able to play on Xbox A. The first step is to connect person A’s Xbox account to Xbox B. By tapping the Xbox button, go to Profile and System and select Add or Switch followed by the Add New button to achieve this. To add it to Xbox B, sign in with your account and password.
Step 2: Set the secondary Xbox as the “Home” console
It’s time to make Xbox B the “home” console so Person B can view the library once Person A’s account is activated. To do this, go to Settings > General > Personalization and select “My Home Xbox” from the drop-down menu. Wait a moment before pressing the Make This My Home Xbox button at the bottom of the screen. Upon completion, all Xbox B accounts should be able to use Person A’s subscriptions and also browse their game collection.
Step 3: Remove Person A’s account (optional)
Person A may not want Person B to have full access to their account, especially if the consoles are not in the same house or in common areas. The best part is that while the “Home” Xbox remains the same, you can remove Person A’s account from Xbox B and keep your Game Pass subscription. Go to Settings > Account > Remove accounts and select Person A’s account from the drop-down menu.
