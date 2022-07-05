How To Push And Throw Other Players

There are three main abilities available to you in Fall Guys: jump, dive, and grab. On consoles, the grapple is bound to the larger shoulder button on the right by default. On PC, the Shift key is your grappling key.

Now that you know how to grab, the key to using it to your advantage is knowledge if grasp. Every level of Fall Guys is filled with silly game show-inspired obstacles. Huge swinging hammers, rolling boulders, and even aggressive rhino robots stand between you and victory. Due to the simultaneously unfortunate and exonerating fact that neither you nor other players can directly throw at each other, you need to get creative with your grabs. Basically, make sure you can grab them in a way that you can take them with you or put in the way of an obstacle that will do the throwing to the She.

For example, after passing a fan, you could wait on the other side to snatch any unknowing players to have them flung away. Perhaps you could position yourself near a particularly dangerous ledge and use all your strength to push them towards that ledge before they manage to break free. If you do your best to help others get hit, the end of the game (and your crown) could be that much closer. Grappling is a little awkward in Fall Guys, but clever timing and panache can get you the same fiendish results you’re looking for.

There’s plenty of room to get creative when grappling your “Fall Guys” beans to fail. Additionally, if you and another player happen to touch each other, you’ll earn an achievement for sharing a hug. How sweet!