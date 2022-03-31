How to Get Maidens Blood in Elden Ring? Where to Find Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring?
Varre’s questline can only be started after defeating Godrick the Grafted. After defeating Godrick, travel to the Church of the Roses in Liurnia of the Lakes to speak with White-faced Varre. When prompted, select the top dialogue option to receive 5x Festering Bloody Fingers, required to infiltrate other people. As you complete missions for White-Faced Varre, you will come across the Elden Ring Maiden Blood location. To continue, you must saturate a piece of cloth with the blood of a deceased girl. So what’s the best way to go about it? After all, that’s why we’re here. So let’s learn how to get Maiden’s Blood for Varre in Elden Ring and where to find it.
How to get maiden blood in Elden Ring?
A new farm has been discovered in Mohgwyn Palace, but players must first complete the Varre quest line. To get this, first go to the Rose Chapel of Liurnia of the Lakes. You must speak to White Faced Varre when you first arrive at this location. He will reward you with 5 Festering Bloody Fingers if you choose the right chat options.
In online mode, you must then use them to infiltrate other players. You can talk to Varre again after you’ve done it three times. This time you receive the favor of the Lord of Blood, which must be dipped in virgin blood. You may have met a lot of girls during your game, but there is nothing specific you need to complete this task.
However, if you are looking for girl blood, you can simply go to the Church of Inhibition in the game. Reaching the top of this church can be difficult given the likelihood of experiencing insanity on a regular basis. This is a pain to deal with and you may have to try multiple times before you get it right.
The Four Bell Towers are another option. Use the Imbued Key on the Bell Tower of Abyss of Anticipation. The grafted sprout will then be transferred to the Church of Anticipation where you can fight it. A virgin corpse is also found, which can be used to earn favor with the Lord of Blood. The questline can then be completed by returning to Varre.
Where to find girl blood in Elden Ring?
You’re almost there to find the Blood of the Virgin in the Church of Inhibition.
At the top of the church you will find a dead maiden, but this area causes madness.
So hurry up and save your game to the next Grace Site.
Alternatively, you can use a portal to access the Chapel of Anticipation.
Go to the Four Bell Towers. You need an Imbued Sword Key to travel through a portal, which you can find in a nearby chest.
Use the key to transport it to the Chapel of Anticipation after you have it.
Then enter the chapel by climbing the staircase. When you enter the room you will notice a girl’s body.
After finding a dead maiden, stain the cloth with her blood.
A notification will appear informing you that you have been promoted to Elden Lord.
Where can you soak cloth in girls blood?
Chapel of Expectation
For the second path, travel to Four Belfries and open a chest nearby to find an Imbued Stonesword Key. This imbued stone sword key can be used to trigger a nearby portal. When you’re done, interact with it to return to the beginning of the game. There should be a girl in the main room; Engage with her to infuse the cloth with Maiden Blood.
Return to White-faced Varre to obtain the Pureblood Knight’s Medal required to travel to the Mohgwyn Dynasty, regardless of the option the player chose. Here the player invades Varre to complete the mission.
Elden Ring is an action role-playing game developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and From Software. The game’s backstory was written by George RR Martin, a fantasy novelist and co-creator. Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S all debuted on February 25, 2022. Elden Ring was a critically acclaimed video game that debuted at number one on the charts. The game’s open-world layout drew a lot of attention, as did the Souls-inspired developments.
