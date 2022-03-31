How to Get Maidens Blood in Elden Ring? Where to Find Maiden’s Blood in Elden Ring?

Varre’s questline can only be started after defeating Godrick the Grafted. After defeating Godrick, travel to the Church of the Roses in Liurnia of the Lakes to speak with White-faced Varre. When prompted, select the top dialogue option to receive 5x Festering Bloody Fingers, required to infiltrate other people. As you complete missions for White-Faced Varre, you will come across the Elden Ring Maiden Blood location. To continue, you must saturate a piece of cloth with the blood of a deceased girl. So what’s the best way to go about it? After all, that’s why we’re here. So let’s learn how to get Maiden’s Blood for Varre in Elden Ring and where to find it.

A new farm has been discovered in Mohgwyn Palace, but players must first complete the Varre quest line. To get this, first go to the Rose Chapel of Liurnia of the Lakes. You must speak to White Faced Varre when you first arrive at this location. He will reward you with 5 Festering Bloody Fingers if you choose the right chat options.

In online mode, you must then use them to infiltrate other players. You can talk to Varre again after you’ve done it three times. This time you receive the favor of the Lord of Blood, which must be dipped in virgin blood. You may have met a lot of girls during your game, but there is nothing specific you need to complete this task.

However, if you are looking for girl blood, you can simply go to the Church of Inhibition in the game. Reaching the top of this church can be difficult given the likelihood of experiencing insanity on a regular basis. This is a pain to deal with and you may have to try multiple times before you get it right.