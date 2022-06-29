How To Fix Voice Chat Not Working

The first step to fix voice chat in Fall Guys is to enable party voice chat. There is currently no global voice chat, so chatting with the players who are already in a group at the start of the game is the only option. As such, players will need to go to the settings menu to enable party chat, indicated by the cogwheel at the top right of the main menu. Next, players need to select Audio and scroll down to the Party Voice Chat heading under Volume. Then they can switch the party voice chat from off to on. After changing the setting, players will need to confirm that voice chat has been enabled in the pop-up menu that appears.

If voice chat still doesn’t work, Fall Guys players may have selected the wrong conversation mode. To fix this, go to the same Settings screen highlighted above and change the Talk Mode setting to Open Mic instead of Push to Talk. If players keep the push-to-talk setting, they will need to press the listed button while speaking to transmit their voice. Additionally, they must ensure their voice chat volume is set appropriately to hear incoming speech.

For PC users, there is another setting that can cause voice chat issues. In the same settings menu listed above, players should set the input device to the correct microphone under Party Voice Chat. If players are still having issues with voice chat, the last resort is to reinstall the game and, if all else fails, contact customer support for further assistance.