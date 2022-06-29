How To Find Classic Headlines For Burne

Burnes Classic Headlines look like old newspapers. There are only three of these in the game and they can be found in Episodes 1, 2 and 4. Getting all the headlines isn’t too complicated, but they’re easy to miss.

The first newspaper is just past the Anchor Studio in Episode 1. Walk past the blue screen that says “Weather 6” and you’ll see a wooden crate with the Foot Clan symbol spray-painted on the front. If you see cameraman Vernon Fenwick tied to a chair, you’ve gone too far. Breaking open the box reveals the first collectible.

The second takes place on the city streets in Episode 2. The player must fight his way past a pizzeria and a sushi restaurant before finding himself in front of a shop called the TV Zone. On the right side of the building, just before you reach the car wash, is an old metal trash can. Hitting the trash can reveals the second heading.

The third and final heading is in Episode 4, “Rumble in the Zoo” and is probably the best hidden. Players should progress through the level until they reach the point where monkeys are visible hanging behind the barricade and throwing bananas. At the other end of this route there will be a brochure stand, just below a banner with a picture of a python on it. Break down the grandstand to grab the final headline.

Once the player has collected all three classic headlines, they can visit Burne in his office and exchange them for a 50 point reward, which is handy for leveling up the fighter of their choice.