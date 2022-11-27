How The Real Cowboys On Yellowstone Taught The Fake Ones How It’s Done

When it came time to teach the “Yellowstone” cast members how to be modern day cowboys, Taylor Sheridan knew exactly who to call to give them the most realistic and authentic training experience – Hollywood horse trainer and actor Jake ream

“[Sheridan] asked me to give the actors horseback riding lessons,” recalled Ream, who runs Ream Performances Horses in Utah, in a 2021 video interview for Paramount.[Sheridan says] ‘Hey, take her on a packing trip.’” So Ream and his rancher buddies loaded up, packed about 14 meals, and headed to land his grandfather owns with about a half-dozen actors.

“[We] went up there for four nights and wrapped them up and just taught them how to be cowboys,” Ream explained. According to him, there were a number of moments that stood out from the pack journey, including the slow but successful progression of actor Jefferson White (who plays Jimmy Hurstam) and the promotion of Cole Hauser (who plays Rip Wheeler).

“Poor Jefferson,” Ream said, laughing. “This poor child. He wasn’t on a horse until we got him 9,000 feet in the air and strapped him in… and boy was he a cowboy and he did well and he rides really well. You know, he’s come a long way.” Describing Hauser, Ream said, “I mean, he kicks butt. He does his own stunts and you know, he drives fast and does it really well.”

Yellowstone Season 5 is currently airing on the Paramount Network.