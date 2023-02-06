How The Osbournes Made Its Legendary Mark On Reality TV History

It’s difficult to remember a time before we were inundated with reality shows about the personal lives of famous people, but such a time existed. In the past, famous people were more or less exclusively seen on the silver screen, in tabloids or, like Ozzy Osbourne, in rock arenas.

However, all of that changed when the Osbournes became the first celebrity reality show family. There wasn’t a template for it at the time, and MTV felt the show wouldn’t succeed because it didn’t have a story. However, once The Osbournes hit the mainstream, it was clear that the show appealed to audiences for other reasons. The sight of Ozzy taking out the trash could take over the nation.

Audiences already loved sitcoms about family antics, awkward fathers, and hyper-able mothers (think The Simpsons, Home Improvement, Everyone Loves Raymond, etc.), so The Osbournes had familiar elements that made it the perfect one Gateway show to reality TV. Viewers were immediately captivated by the Osbourne’s worldly escapades; Immediately after the jump, Ozzy’s frustration with his remote control became the stuff of legends in the pilot.

Although the show touches on Ozzy’s music career, most of its content focuses on Sharon, Jack, Kelly, their support staff, and their multitude of dogs and cats. The big names in Ozzy’s family more than made up for their lack of what traditionally passes for “talent,” and other celebs took notice — working, touring, and filming all the time is tough work, but interesting enough to be starring in a reality show seemed easier. Soon Jessica Simpson, Nick Lechey and Gene Simmons had their own shows in the works.

“The Osbournes” inadvertently launched the culture of people famous for being famous (Paris Hilton, the Kardashians, etc.) and created paths to success for non-traditionally gifted entertainers.