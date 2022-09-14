How The Lord Of The Rings Actors Really Feel About The Rings Of Power

Although a successful stage actor for most of his career, Ian McKellen rose to prominence in his later years playing a number of iconic characters in films, including Magneto in the X-Men franchise and of course Gandalf in The Lord of Rings.” The actor enjoyed playing the aged wizard and reprized the role in the Peter Jackson-directed prequel trilogy The Hobbit, leading to McKellen becoming synonymous with the character, appearing in six films portrayed for over two decades.

The actor didn’t share many thoughts about the Amazon series when asked about it, other than explaining that he wasn’t asked to return to the role of Gandalf. It seems he doesn’t want anyone else to play the character he’s become so attached to over the years. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the actor explained that he didn’t know if Gandalf would be appearing on the show, but reacted when the host suggested someone else could play him. “I didn’t say yes because I wasn’t asked,” McKellen explained. “But are you suggesting someone else play it? Gandalf is over 7000 years old so I’m not too old [yet].”

However, the producers behind The Rings of Power haven’t ruled out a possible McKellen return, as Lindsey Weber told Total Film (via Gamespot) that nothing was set in stone. “Who would say no to Ian McKellen? Nobody on the planet would say no to Ian McKellen,” Weber said. Fans could still see McKellen’s familiar face if Gandalf showed up in any form.