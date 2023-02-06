How The Last Of Us Sets Itself Apart From The Walking Dead

While it would be easy for many to dismiss The Last of Us as a Walking Dead clone, the new series differs in key ways. The biggest and clearest difference has to do with the origin of the “Walking Dead” zombies, which Robert Kirkman has always declined to reveal, save for a joke tweet about them being caused by “space spores.” The premise of The Last of Us, on the other hand, is based on something that actually occurs in nature: Cordyceps mushrooms. Spores infect insects and take over their muscles. The fact that this is actually something that happens to insects immediately makes it more sinister, even though it’s unlikely it could make the leap to humans.

In the series, a new strain of Cordyceps fungus has found a way to take over humans and create “the infected” and “clickers”. Humans become infected by either being bitten or inhaling a spore. More dramatically than poisonous spores blooming from a dead insect, clickers are shown growing mushrooms from their cracked heads. The infected are all connected as the fungus grows deep underground. As Tess Servopoulos (Anna Torv) puts it, “You step on spot with Cordyceps and can awaken a dozen infected from elsewhere. Now they know where you are, now they’re coming.”

While being pursued by a horde of zombies has always seemed pretty scary, the thought of accidentally stepping on Cordyceps and awakening dozens more to join the hunt sounds downright terrifying.