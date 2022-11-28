How The Blacklist Producers Choose Guest Stars For The Show

Executive Producer John Fox discussed the guest star casting process with host Bill Carter during the “Blacklist” panel hosted by Television Academy. Fox and his colleagues are always on the lookout for actors compelling enough to join Red’s world. “If there’s a common denominator, then we’re looking for interesting faces, interesting personalities,” Fox Carter said during the interview. “Bokenkamp in particular loves the oddball.”

A number of high profile actors have found their way onto The Blacklist over the years. Joely Richardson (“Girl With a Dragon Tattoo”), Dianne Wiest (“Hannah and Her Sisters”), and even Hollywood icon Ingrid Bergman’s daughter, Isabella Rossellini, have all served as opponents for Red to contend with . And Fox and the other executive producers always welcome top talent to join the show. “If there’s a well-known actor who wants to play with us, we’re always open to that,” Fox said in the same interview.

‘The Blacklist’ creator Jon Bokenkamp was particularly excited in 2018 when Nathan Lane (‘The Birdcage’, ‘The Producers’, ‘The Lion King’) entered the show for Season 5’s 100th episode List of ‘Blacklist’ villains added “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him [Lane] to ‘The Blacklist’ family of criminals, lunatics and weirdos,” Bokenkamp said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I promise to see Nathan Lane and James Spader together on screen will be an absolute blast.”