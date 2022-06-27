How Stranger Things’ Demogorgon Is Completely Different From The Dungeons & Dragons Monster

However, one of the key monsters at the heart of the series is a little different from the Dungeons & Dragons creature that the Stranger Things characters named it after. The Demogorgon is one of the main villains of the show’s first season and reappears regularly throughout the rest of the series, but are the comparisons between the Hawkins menace and the fictional monster justified?

Although the Demogorgon depicted on screen is very strange at first, the description of the creature in its original incarnation is even more bizarre. A demon with two baboon heads, tentacles, and a reptilian body, the Demogorgon began life as a boss fight for players at the end of a campaign (via CBR). As if that wasn’t odd enough, the separate heads of the Demogorgon both have different names and personalities that are often at odds with one another. While these dueling personalities keep it from ever finding peace with itself, this warlike nature also seems to have helped the creature inevitably earn its status as demon prince and ruler of the Abyss.

Aside from being vicious two-legged monsters, the Demogorgon in Dungeons & Dragons and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things seem to have little in common physically. However, the boys may have found inspiration in their nature — “Out of the Abyss,” which accompanies Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition, describes the Demogorgon as “the embodiment of chaos, madness, and destruction” (via Dungeons & Dragons). The same could easily be said about its on-screen counterpart. Either way, with a final season of the Netflix hit on the way, it’s unlikely we’ve seen the last of this beast on the show.