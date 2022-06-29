How Stephen King Is Connected To The Black Phone

The Black Phone is actually based on a short story – just not one written by Stephen King. Rather, it was authored by King’s son, Joe Hill, who has published four novels, several short story collections, and several comics, according to his official website. The Black Phone appears in the short story collection 20th Century Ghosts, which was published in the US in 2007 (via Goodreads). Not only did Hill follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a novelist (and one who adapted his works, including Locke & Key) for the screen), but Hill and King have even collaborated on a few short stories.

During an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio in 2019, Hill spoke about what it was like working with his very famous father — and he used a cartoon to paint a picture of what their collaboration is like. He said: “Have you ever seen any of those ‘Roadrunner’ cartoons? So basically imagine Wile E. Coyote being given a box with ‘Acme’ written on the side. And then he pulls the box apart and there’s a rocket inside… And he lights the fuse and climbs onto the top. And the missile fires behind the Roadrunner. And Wile E. Coyote hangs on top, barely clinging to it for his life. I wrote two short stories with my father, and both times I felt like Wile E. Coyote hooked on the rocket.”

Hill also shared something about his craft that he learned from King: It’s often best to provide a reveal than to preserve something mysterious. He said, “The reader deserves a revelation, an understanding of what was at stake and that the monster may have to come out from under the bed.”