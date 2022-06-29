How Sam Neill Crushed A Long-Running Jurassic Park Fan Theory

The fan theory is explained in a 2014 YouTube video created by Jack Anthony Ewins. It focuses on an early scene in the film where Dr. Malcolm, attorney Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) being flown by helicopter to the InGen Biological Preserve on Isla Nublar with John Hammond (Richard Attenborough).

When the chopper encounters what Hammond calls “bad windshears” and experiences some turbulence while rapidly descending, everyone realizes they’ll probably need to buckle their seatbelts, and decides to buckle them up. But when the paleontologist tries to connect his, he only finds two “female” ends; There is no complementary strap with the “male” end to connect his belt together. Momentarily hampered by this development, Dr. Grant to tie the two ends together instead.

According to the theory, this moment is a metaphor for the female-to-female problem dinosaurs have when it comes to reproduction, as well as the fact that life actually finds a way – just like Dr. Grant. Additionally, the scene hints at InGen’s failure to contain the dinosaurs, as even the helicopter that brings humans to the island is faulty. Over on Reddit, u/tombah postulated that the scene was also meant to show Dr. To demonstrate Grant’s ingenuity.

Basically: “It’s a shining example of how great storytelling is [sic] is in ‘Jurassic Park,'” Ewins notes in the video. Unfortunately, that’s not true — at least according to Neill himself.