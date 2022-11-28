How Rick Moranis’ Improv Skills Led To A Great Party Moment In Ghostbusters

Recalling the 30th anniversary of the comedy classic, Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman recalls that Rick Moranis was a big influence on the project, although the actor only played a supporting character. And Reitman credits Moranis with having an inordinate amount of ideas thanks to his wonderful improvisational skills, according to an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

“He wrote this extraordinary speech as he invites people to his house for a party and performs the incoming couple,” Reitman said during the interview while discussing Louis Tully’s party scene, in which the accountant confronts the terrorizing dog named Vinz Clortho . “I had a joke about throwing the coat at the dog that’s in his bedroom, but that whole wonderful speech…Rick just made it all up while he was doing it. All these guys were so, so good at writing.”

According to the same interview, John Candy was offered the role of Louis Tully, but Moranis won the Ghostbusters cast after Candy dropped the project. However, Moranis’ relationship with Reitman eventually helped him nail the role of Tully. “Iv and I used to see each other on Air Canada and on flights between Los Angeles and Toronto,” Moranis explained in the same interview with Bobbie Wygant. Moranis explained to Wygant that he and Reitman always wanted to work together, and “Yes,” was his reply when Reitman offered him a role in Ghostbusters.