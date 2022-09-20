How Patton Oswalt’s Parks And Recreation Filibuster Inspired A Real-Life Spiel

Enter Bridgett McDowell, a Livingston County, Michigan woman who was part of a group protesting the decision to stop broadcasting meetings of the County Board of Commissioners on local television, according to Nerdist. After detailing more specific points in the meeting’s first call for public comment, McDowell used the second call to recite Patton Oswalt’s filibuster verbatim from the episode “Parks and Recreation”. Only a minute of her speech was caught on video, but it was making its way Twitter Thanks to a user named Lauren Gibbons.

And what did Oswalt think about his speech being used in a real protest? Well, he told the Observer, “I heard that. Someone posted it on Twitter and I thanked her. I was very, very flattered.”

Corresponding her twitter account, McDowell eventually met Oswalt at one of his shows. She got his autograph on her copy of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, a true crime book by Oswalt’s late wife, Michelle McNamara, for which Oswalt wrote the afterword. She also got a picture with him while wearing a t-shirt that read, “Black Widow is First Tier,” referring to a line from The Filibuster claiming that Black Widow and Hawkeye didn’t have a ” First Tier” Avengers are and shouldn’t be included in the movies.