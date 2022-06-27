How Orphan Black Star Ari Millen Was Saved From The Chopping Block

When Ari Millen first appears in Season 2 of Orphan Black, he seems to have quite an open and closed character arc. Mark Rollins’ affiliation with the fanatical Proletheans does not bode well for his future. People who think they can give Sarah the upper hand usually don’t last long. Millen, who was unaware of his future on the show, told BBC America he was just excited for the opportunity to star alongside Tatiana Maslany.

“I was originally told: [it was] a six-episode arc, and then I’d die in some kind of funny ‘Orphan Black’ death,” Millen mused. “And then came episode six. I wasn’t dead. I read seven, and I read eight, I read nine. And then I got a call from Graeme [Manson].” Millen explained that he and the Orphan Black co-creator had a productive conversation, but he was floored when Manson pitched the idea of ​​Millen playing the male clones. Join Project Castor, a military group that was the male counterpart of Project Leda.

And while it seemed like a hasty decision, Manson and co-creator John Fawcett had the plan for the Castor clones for a long time. During the 2015 TCA Press Tour, Fawcett revealed that after wondering who the man for the job would be, Millen was the obvious choice for the series’ new antagonists (via DigitalSpy).