How Often Does The Cast Of Deadliest Catch Actually Shower?

If Lady Alaska’s James Gallagher is to be believed, the cast of Deadliest Catch doesn’t get to shower too often. While speaking to fans on Reddit, the crew member revealed that he doesn’t always have time to clean due to the hectic nature of the job. However, Gallagher could also be the worst-case example, as he recalled a time when one of his colleagues commented on his hygiene. “One day I walked by [Scott Campbell] Junior in the galley and he just looked at me and said, “It’s time,” and he demanded that I take a shower before the next string, haha.”

Of course, showering on a shrimp boat is not that easy. During a fan Q&A session on Johnathan Hillstrand’s Facebook page, the F/V Time Bandit’s captain revealed (with some help from his assistant) that many boats need to install a desalination system to remove salt from seawater. After the salt is removed, the boat’s occupants can use the water for cooking and cleaning themselves. Unfortunately, the gear is costly and prone to malfunction, discouraging boats from carrying it, essentially causing crew members to stink the place as a result.