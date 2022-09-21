How Netflix Helped Tom Hardy Prepare For His Impressive Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Win

In an interview with Esquire while filming the Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy also spoke about his training program for Havoc, an upcoming Netflix crime thriller in which he plays a Detroit detective involved a conspiracy linked to the criminal underworld. How learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu fits into his portrayal remains to be seen, but Hardy is clearly intent on making his fight scenes look real, or “which isn’t my responsibility,” the actor told Esquire.

Hardy admitted to the publication that his “knees were busted” after an injury on “Venom” that required two surgeries, and said he’s determined to return to physical activity for his job. While he didn’t go into detail about how his Cross Fit workouts or BJJ training helped his figure’s struggle, he did note to Esquire that “Havoc” has some “good, high-end face kicks.”

Havoc is directed by The Raid: Redemption director Gareth Evans, who got Hardy excited about the film. “If you want to do martial arts then Gareth is your guy,” the actor told Esquire.

Havoc is still awaiting an official Netflix release date, although the Netflix schedule indicated that the film is expected to hit the streamer in December.