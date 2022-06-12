How Neil Gaiman Clapped Back At Fans Over The Sandman Casting

Some fans were less than thrilled with the casting of certain characters in Netflix’s The Sandman. One such fan commented on this on Twitter, which was Netflix’s official “Sandman” Twitter account tweeted a promotional image of Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. “I’m really looking forward to Sandman, but I still find the constant recasting of male characters to female actors annoying.” @spenjflairs answered. “I’m not sexist, I’m just a purist…I suppose…”

However, Gaiman himself seemed personally offended by this comment, and clapped back his considerable influence as the creator of The Sandman’s characters and world. Gaiman replied“I bet I’m more of a Sandman purist than you are, and I have absolutely no problem with a genderless androgynous character without a penis being played by a fabulous actor who luckily doesn’t have a penis either.”

The complaint has now been made relatively, with more than twice as many comments as likes or retweets, showing that most fans don’t actually see any problems with the casting decision. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, of course, as The Sandman’s world features a wide variety of characters, including many gay, transgender, and gender-neutral. Considering work began way back in 1989 (via GQ), this portrayal is way ahead of its time in many ways. With that in mind, it’s only natural that three decades later, Gaiman would support an even more inclusive casting for his characters.