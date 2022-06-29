How Much A Rare Burgie Beer Rotating Sign Was Actually Worth On American Pickers

When you hear the word “sign,” a certain image probably comes to mind. Most people probably picture a flat rectangle simply stating the company’s name. That’s what makes this particular sign for Burgie Beer such a fascinating find.

In season 23’s “Pinball Jack,” Mike Wolfe and his brother find a truly remarkable sign of Burgermeister beer. What makes this sign special is that it is cone shaped and rotates when plugged in. It was created by Paul Stanley (not the guitarist on KISS) and was never mass-produced. With this kind of rarity, it makes sense that Wolfe would want to get his hands on it, and his brother offers the seller $5,500. The seller wants to get closer to $7,500 and after some back and forth they finally agree on $5,750.

The deal is pretty amazing, especially considering the seller claimed to have a guy available who was willing to buy him for $7,000. But the old adage is probably true: “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”