How Lightyear Completely Changes Zurg’s Origin Story From Toy Story 2

In Toy Story 2, Zurg (Andrew Stanton) is accidentally freed from his toy box when Buzz (Tim Allen) and the others are at Al’s Toy Barn. During a fight on an elevator with a new, identity-scrambled Buzz who has joined the toy store gang, Zurg tells him, “No, Buzz. I’m your father.” An obvious nod to the famous twist in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, it’s a hilarious moment with an even more comedic resolution as new Buzz and Zurg happily play tag together.

“Lightyear” takes the idea in a new direction. At the beginning of the film, Buzz makes several attempts to reach hyperspeed, but the four minutes he spends on each test run is equivalent to four years on the planet, meaning that everyone on its surface continues to age, while Buzz practically does not. After Zurg captures him and takes him aboard his ship, Buzz learns that Zurg is actually an alternate version of himself from the future.

This version of Buzz returned from a successful hyperspeed test, only to find Star Command waiting to arrest him. Rather than submit to authority, Buzz goes further into the future and finds technology that allows him to travel back in time. His plan is to use Buzz Prime’s fuel source to send them back in time before the ship crashes, which would mean that the planet’s future generations, including Buzz’s new friends, would cease to exist.

Lightyear certainly takes liberties with the relationship between Buzz and Zurg as portrayed in Toy Story 2, but in doing so it takes on an identity all of its own.