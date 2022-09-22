How Kit Harington Ended Up With A Black Eye For His Game Of Thrones Audition

As revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair, Kit Harington walked in with one already primed for the whole world by waving a giant black eye, while some may have left the audition with bruised egos. It turns out that the night is indeed dark and full of terrors as Harington revealed he got into a fight just before the audition.

Harington explained, “I walked into the McDonald’s with this girl who I was kind of dating at the time, and it was late at night and there weren’t any seats.” Harington tried to be polite and struggled to find a seat. “I asked this guy and this girl he was dating if we could sit at the same table and they said yes.”

Unfortunately, things turned south when the other couple’s guy started calling out Harington’s then-date names, with the future hidden king confronting the stranger and asking if he wanted a fight. Neither side flinched from that chest tap over Big Macs, and while Harington might have scored the first, Snow fell anyway. While it may have been a little embarrassing at the time, the Game of Thrones hero is grateful for the incident. Harington later told Vanity Fair, “I think the man who punched me in the face might have helped me get the job, so thanks.”