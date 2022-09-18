How John Krasinski Prepared To Play Jim On The Office

As reported in The Bassoon King: Art, Idiocy, and Other Sordid Tales from the Band Room, a comedic autobiography by Rainn Wilson, who starred as Dwight Schrute in The Office, John Krasinski made a trip to Scranton to do some research on site. Wilson wrote, “Before the pilot was shot… [Krasinski and his friends] brought a crappy little VCR and interviewed people who worked at real paper companies in the Scranton area. This ribbon would greatly affect the set design and decoration. As they drove through town, they literally shot out the window at some passing Scranton landmarks. These shots would eventually find their way into our opening credits and stay there throughout the show. Thanks Kras!”

It was this kind of active engagement with the material that made The Office such a gem for audiences. As Mental Floss noted, many of the cast members went beyond what was expected of them by bringing their own personalities to their respective roles, so much so that the series reached a point where the creative minds involved were practically expected that they experiment and iterate. Again, we understand that this is all common knowledge. The Office was pretty much one of the biggest TV shows of all time. However, if that was enough nostalgic goodwill to get a fan to watch it again, then our job is done.