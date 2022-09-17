How Jerry Seinfeld Really Feels About Fans Of The Legendary Show

In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, Jerry Seinfeld shared what it feels like to be approached by the public on a regular basis. While some celebrities have gushed about how much their following means to them, that certainly wasn’t the case for the comedian.

“It’s part of my job,” he said simply. Explaining his attitude toward fan interactions, Seinfeld urged those who approached him to abide by a few rules of human decency. “Don’t yell at me, we haven’t met yet,” he warned. “Do not touch me. No one feels comfortable with a complete stranger touching them.”

Thanks to his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee digital series, Seinfeld happily revealed that the fan encounters were a little different than on Seinfeld. In contrast to his enhanced personality on the sitcom, the Netflix show focuses on his true self, which he proudly described as “a little quirky, maybe a little prickly.” Because of this, some of Seinfeld’s most memorable fan moments weren’t with those who adored him. For example, he enjoyed a man whose opening line was, “I know you hate everyone.” Seinfeld offered him a photo and anything else he wanted.

Seinfeld pondered another highlight in a Reddit AMA thread. In a tiny Midwestern town, a passer-by spotted the actor, said, “Hey, Jerry,” and walked on. The actor said: “And that still blows my mind to this day. He was amazed at the man’s easygoing demeanor of being a big name in his town and how he didn’t feel compelled to ask, “What the hell are you doing here?”