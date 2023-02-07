How I Met Your Father Season 2, Episode 3’s Sid And Sophie Bombshell Has Fans Freaking Out

In Season 2, Episode 3, the future Sophie tells her son that she’s about to turn 40. She doesn’t explain the extent to which those kisses were, so some will most likely be no more than one kiss, but some fans were quick to question what that meant to Sophie and Sid could mean.

Probably the biggest sender of Sophie and Sid, @stevenrogered, has a Twitter thread dating back to February 2022, pieced together the clues that the characters are getting together. While realizing that future Sophie’s comments mean that she kisses everyone, they refuse to focus on anything other than a possible relationship with Sid. “We get confirmation that they will eventually kiss,” they wrote in capital letters. “And that she also kisses Valentina, Ellen and Charlie, but SidSophie is expecting a kiss.” Other fans like @leighslilsis, @scenophileAnd @gingernneighbourechoed that sentiment, showing that they couldn’t be happier knowing that a kiss from Sid and Sophie is on the way. @Karrywood123 expressed various feelings, saying, “Oh my god, so that means Sid and Sophie are going to kiss, but so is Sophie and Charlie.” @AmandaJ718 does her own detective work, wondering if Sophie’s child sounds like Sid to others while @ashyxzc says clearly: “Sid and Sophie’s endgame is where it’s at.”

Although there weren’t that many posters of Sid and Sophie on Reddit, fans couldn’t help but wonder what Sophie’s comments meant for Sid’s current relationship. U/No-Childhood6608 and u/florentinsch believe Sid and Hannah’s marriage is on the verge of collapse, allowing Sophie and Sid to explore what fans want from them.