How Harry Lawtey Developed A Money-Hungry Mindset To Prepare For Industry

In an interview with The Knockturnal, Harry Lawtey spoke about his character’s drive, comparing him to Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) and how he got this ambitious mindset. “I think a lot of that on the show, especially through my character and through the character of Harper, I think the really easy approach to understanding that drive is to understand where they’re coming from … you can see money gain as a kind of self-worth.” prove and prove that they’ve made something of their life and that they’ve climbed their own ladder.” He concluded that “it’s a kind of look at what happened in their life before to understand what drives them forward.”

His outstanding ability to channel the character’s thought process of not wanting to end where he started and his overall drive for success seem to work. It allows Robert Spearing’s motivations and character arc to be both authentic and engaging, adding significant value to a series with strong critical acclaim. The first season is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics’ rating for the second run is very impressive. TV Fanatic’s Sarah Novack said, “Industry is exciting, breathtaking and irresistible”, and New Statesman’s Rachel Cooke wrote, “I tell you, that’s one of the best things in television: superbly acted, brilliantly written, blindingly energetic – and… it also fits our times exquisitely.” The show’s portfolio seems solid, and the actors involved have a winning attitude both on and off screen, making Industry seem like a worthwhile investment for viewers.