How Fred Hechinger’s Character In Butcher’s Crossing Parallels His White Lotus Role

Fred Hechinger tells us that more than one journalist has drawn comparisons between Quinn Mossbacher and Will Andrews as characters defined by a sense of emotional apathy and emptiness. Both characters leave their familiar comforts in search of meaning, but while Quinn’s journey seems to end productively, Will ends on a downright destructive path.

“I thought,” Hechinger said, “that Quinn’s journey speaks in a way of the power of not having the words for an experience or a sense of belonging that you desire, but of following that feeling and the beauty and power of the uncertain.” striving. And in the case of Will Andrews, it’s a very twisted sense because he doesn’t have the words for what he wants. He doesn’t have the words for the experience he’s looking for. So he follows that feeling, but in doing so it reveals a naivety and eventually also creates a brutal and meaningless existence.

