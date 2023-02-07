How Ellen Pompeo Behaves On Set Of Grey’s Anatomy, According To Midori Francis

In an interview with InStyle, Midori Francis was asked what it was like working with the veteran cast of Grey’s Anatomy and Ellen Pompeo in particular.

Francis replied that Pompeo was very welcoming of the cast. She had started giving each new cast member a succulent plant so big that Francis still had it in her trailer and she couldn’t carry it to her car. Pompeo had also told the new cast members to have fun on the show and generally made them feel very welcome.

Francis also pointed out that Pompeo takes her title as executive producer on the show seriously and is also involved behind the scenes to ensure she is aware of all the conversations and decisions that are taking place regarding Grey’s Anatomy.

Francis later added in the interview that Pompeo wasn’t the only cast member who welcomed the group. She highlighted Chandra Wilson, another veteran who Dr. Miranda Bailey stars as someone who had also helped the group, particularly by sharing her tips on how to remember the medical terms that are a staple of the show.

While Francis found the tips helpful, she was more reassured by the fact that Wilson shared these tips in the first place, because it felt for Francis that this was something Wilson didn’t intuitively come up with, even after all the time she’d spent doing the Show. Francis realized that meant she wouldn’t make it on the first try either, and it was okay to make mistakes.