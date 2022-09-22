How Doctor Strange Writer C. Robert Cargill Really Feels About The Reception To The MCU’s Version Of Wong

As fans are professing their love for the Odd Couple-like friendship between Wongers and Madisynn, pop culture commentators have also begun offering their explorations into the character’s development. Nerdist penned a loving analysis of the Sorcerer Supreme, in which the outlet praised his character as he slowly developed a more light-hearted personality while still retaining the important parts of him that make him special.

The post eventually hit Twitter, where it received almost 300 likes and funny jokes from fans. Twitter user @NeoDorito compared Wong to Agent Coulson from Phase One of the MCU, another fan-favorite character. Another commenter @abhajaiprakashshaped a new superhero group that we all now belong to: The Awongers.

Probably the best answer, however, comes from a retweet by C. Robert Cargill, who co-wrote Doctor Strange with director Scott Derrickson and Jon Spaiht. In which tweetExpressing his love for the character and the joy it brings him to see Wong’s continued performances, he said, “To create with this version of Wong [Benedict Wong] and Scott is a top 5 career high for me. It makes me smile every time Benny steps into the frame in any corner of the MCU. I love seeing people constantly talking about a character that I love that hasn’t (yet) had a starring role in a movie or series.”

Perhaps with Wong and Madisynn’s popularity exploding, he can finally direct his own MCU series of short films centered around the two. We can only dream.