How Danny Elfman Created The Simpsons’ Iconic Theme Song In The Most Inconvenient Place

It’s worth noting that Danny Elfman was a relatively early composer in his career when he received the reputation for writing music for The Simpsons, although he had made his name with films such as Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. “Midnight Run” and “Scrooged”. As Elfman said in a 2021 interview with Noise11, he didn’t think much would come of his work when he first met with Simpsons mastermind Matt Groening and offered, “I said, ‘Nobody’s going to see this thing for fun.'”

Elfman nevertheless presented his retro concept for the title song to Gröning, who promptly gave it a thumbs up. He apparently wasted little time getting started on the piece and even less time finishing it, saying, “I wrote it in the car on the way home from that meeting. When I got home it was done.” Assuming the meeting was in Los Angeles, that journey home might have taken a while in terms of traffic, but that’s still an amazing feat. Elfman further claims he set about recording the beloved title track on an old 4-track cassette player when he got home and sent the demo to Groening shortly after. “The next day I sent Matt the demo and he called me back and he just said ‘yes’. That’s it,” adds Elfman, noting, “I’ve never done anything so simple.”

All in all, The Simpsons’ theme song lasts just under a minute and a half (although there is an extended version that lasts 1 minute and 37 seconds). It’s perhaps the most identifiable piece of music to ever be televised, and it all came together on a car ride home.