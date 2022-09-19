How Cobra Kai Marked A Major Turning Point For Peyton List’s Acting Career

Tory Nichols was a part of “Cobra Kai” from the start, with Peyton List serving as the sole actress to portray the character. Comparing her time working on Season 1 to Season 5, List has found that her hands-on growing up on the show has changed the way things work for her behind the scenes. “Having no one around and just having to carry myself was a real change for me,” she told Collider in a 2022 interview, explaining that there was once a time when her mother was a prolific presence on set was that would help you get out. But the older she gets, the more responsibility she has to take on herself.

Despite the fact that she’s now knee-deep in her 20s, Peyton List continues to play the Tory Nichols through high school. That’s far from uncommon in the world of television, but even List wonders how long the “Cobra Kai” showrunners will keep her and her co-stars in the same age bracket. In an interview with Variety, she said, “We just take it season after season, but we all look so drastically different every season…I’d say until next season.” [Season 6]we’re graduating but I don’t know if they’d get through it.” With that in mind, time will tell how much longer we’ll see Tory and the rest of the younger cast.

All five seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.