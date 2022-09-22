How Christopher Meloni Really Felt Returning To Law & Order: SVU

After leaving Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni branched out into other acting projects. Though many may have forgotten, he starred in True Blood as the ancient vampire Roman, and in several independent films, Stabler has been unforgettable. Former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 and commented, “I think if Mariska would have called [Christopher Meloni], he would have accepted the call. … Hopefully that can be a long way off for another day.” That day came in 2021.

In a 2021 interview with People, the actor was asked about the pressure of playing Elliot again, and replied, “It was nerve-wracking as hell getting to that point. People asked me, ‘How does it feel?’ and then I [it] was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as an actor because I think it took so much energy to block anticipation or anticipation, you know.” With those difficulties in mind, he added, “You just can Don’t go for it, it’s a deadly path and I was genuinely shocked by that first scene.” He snapped his fingers. “Boom. Even though it wasn’t perfect, it’s just like, ‘Oh, oh yeah, you got me, I got you, we got this.'” Falling right back into the rhythm and chemistry of acting with Mariska Hargitay was natural, but not before overcoming the nerves of reunion.