How Chris Hemsworth Really Feels About That Revealing Thor: Love And Thunder Moment

Chris Hemsworth has undergone many physical changes to his character during his tenure as an iconic Asgardian, including donning an eyepatch after his nefarious sister ripped it out in Thor: Ragnarok and appearing as a more powerful hero (occasionally referred to as Fat Thor ‘ within Marvel fandom) in Avengers: Endgame. But according to the actor’s comments to Variety at the Hollywood premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, taking everything off screen was the kind of transformation he’s been striving for since first appearing in the role in 2011. “It was 10 years in the making, that scene – kind of a dream of mine,” Hemsworth said of the revealing Thor: Love and Thunder moment. “The first time I played Thor, I took off my shirt and I was like, ‘You know what’s going to make this cute… ten years from now everything’s going to take off.”

Nude scenes are a collaborative medium, so it makes sense to reach out to director Taika Waititi for his input on the creative decision-making process that went into the scene. In a clip tweeted by diversity, Waititi shared why it was not only desirable but necessary for audiences to see Thor in full (even if it’s pixelated for the trailers). “We had been talking about, ‘Yes, we have to show off [Hemsworth’s] Body.’ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you gotta show it,” Waititi said, adding, “Don’t hide it with all those suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!”

It kind of makes you wonder what other ambitions Hemsworth might have for the character and what it might look like if he can actually fulfill them on screen – even if it takes another 10 years.