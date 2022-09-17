How Chelsea Peretti’s Tendency To Break Character Changed Gina On Brooklyn Nine-Nine

According to Buzzfeed, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who played Jake Peralta, shared that Peretti had a habit of breaking and laughing with the character during filming at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. He explained that the show’s writers decided to incorporate this trait when developing their scenes. “Chelsea stopped trying. It kind of became part of her character that her character was always laughing,” Samberg shared.

During the Young Hollywood interview, Peretti admitted that she and her castmates laughed a lot during the show’s production. She also shared that she enjoyed improvising with her co-stars while filming each episode. “You get the scripted version and they let you play around with it a lot and I love doing that, it was fun,” the comedian explained.

In a 2016 interview at The Paley Center for Media, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Michael Schur shared further insights into improvisation on set. He explained that the cast first had to shoot a scene exactly as it was written. They were then allowed to do a “fun run” where improvisation was encouraged. “The concept of the fun run is that once we’ve shot the scene appropriately and have the script version, they can do whatever they want… The philosophy is scripts aren’t poems, you know, they’re not like the sonnets of John Keats attached to the side of a building,” Schur explained.