How Bones Fans Really Feel About Dr. Goodman’s Relationship With The Squints

Some “Bones” diehards support Dr. Daniel Goodman so passionate they took to Reddit to sing his praises. The thread in question is actually devoted to debating which Jeffersonian boss got it right: Jonathan Adams’ no-nonsense, autocratic Dr. Goodman or Tamara Taylor’s more down-to-earth Dr. Camille Saroyan. Although fans loved both characters dearly, many actually felt that Dr. Goodman had a better way with the squints.

That was the clear case with u/messythelioma, who claimed Adams’ character just had a more natural vibe with the sly Jeffersonian crew. They argued, “Goodman had better chemistry with the squints imo. It just felt more natural and he had a more authoritative presence. Cam works well as a friend/lab member of sorts rather than her boss. It would have been nice to have both involved.” Redditor u/kitkat01359 backed up this thought with the comment: “I really enjoyed Dr. Goodman and I love Cam and the energy she brings to the show. Like others commented, I would have loved to see them both.”

While the general opinion is that both characters could hold their own with the squints, u/JoePikesbro felt that Dr. Saroyan didn’t contribute enough to the process, commenting, “Cam is my least favorite character. Goodman was a solid character and the Squints ‘respected him.’ Of course, it’s worth noting that Dr. Adams had the benefit of dealing with the same interns (including Eric Milligan’s fan favorite Zack Addy) throughout his entire season of Bones, who Dr. Saroyan ended up working with was a veritable revolving door of squinting, likely hampering the ability to develop truly deep relationships with any of them Regardless, it seems that some “Bones” fans will find it difficult to defeat the original squinting wrangler.