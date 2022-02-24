How Alya Manasa Manages Her YouTube And Acting Career Together?? Alya Manasa Bio, Career, Relationships, Family, Net Worth, Caste

The well-known actress Alya Manasa’s YouTube channel and also her performance in the TV show Raja Rani is trending now.

Today, Alya Manasa has 940K subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her character “Semba” in Raja Rani is trending.

Alya Manasa Bio, Career, Relationships, Family, Net Worth,

A lot of people are asking questions what she does with her multiple-tasking characters. People are looking for specifics of Alya Manasa.

If you’re such a person, these sections will let you find out more details about radio DJ model and dancer as well as actress and YouTuber Alya Manasa.

Alya Manasa Bio

The famous model, actress radio jockey, model also known as a popular social media personality Alya Manasa, was born 7 May 1992 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She’s 30 at the time of her 2022 birthday.

She completed her studies at her school, the Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai. Presently, she lives at Chennai together with family.

She has Indian citizenship and practices Hinduism. She grew up with her parents.

She has one younger sister, who is at the high school level. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Alya Manasa Career

Alya Manasa started her modeling career as model for popular brands and then she appeared on the reality show for dance on TV “Manada Mayillada” directed by Kala Master.

Through the show, she became a skilled dancer, and was offered numerous TV opportunities.

She was a part of the Vijay television Network and featured in numerous shows like Ready Steady Po, Julieum 4 Perum as well as Raja Rani.

The character she played as “Semba” in Raja Rani brought her fame. Also, she is a well-known radio DJ in Tamil.

Alya Manasa Relationships

Presently, Alya Manasa is living with her husband Sanjeev as her actor co-actor in Raja Rani.

They have been secretly dating for a specific period prior to deciding to get married in the year 2017. There was a lot of speculation about their relationship prior to their wedding.

They are now happy to be living together and have a daughter Alia Syed.

They posted their daughter’s picture when they had reached two million people on Instagram and also launched their own YouTube Channel together in which they upload their pictures.

Before she got wed, Alya Manasa was in a relationship with actor Manas Sathish.

At the time, Alya Manasa was an experienced dancer, in the industry and Manas was her dance partner in a reality TV show.

They were deeply bonded and both had tattoos of one another on their wrists. They began dating in 2015 before they split in 2017.

Alya Manasa Family

Alya Manasa was brought up by her parents, who reside in Chennai. She has not revealed the names or the parents.

But, it is well-known that they run a family-owned business located in the Sowcarpet areaof Chennai.

Alya posted a lot of photos together with her youngest sister Janani Manasa who is doing her high school studies in Chennai.

In her daily life it is evident that she is someone who is more concerned about her family.

Alya Manasa YouTube Channel

Alya Manasa gained more attention because of her YouTube channel named “SANJIEV&ALYA” which she began with her family.

People are eagerly waiting to see Alya’s videos. Her YouTube channel is a place to share their everyday life, travel as well as styling as well as other entertaining videos.

More than 940K users have signed up to their channel. Alya is now counting down to a landmark of one million subscriber.

They have a total of 110,046,944 views with an average of 87 videos.

The company joined YouTube on the 16th of March 2021. Two weeks later they posted their very first clip.

Alya Manasa Social Media

Alya Manasa is a social media influencer. Alya Manasa is very active on social media. She frequently updates her personal life on the official Instagram account.

Over 4.1 million people follow her on Instagram and she has posted 2596 times.

As she became famous during her professional career, she started receiving brand endorsements and has been a brand ambassador for a variety of brands.

Alya Manasa Belief And Caste

Alya Manasa is born in an Hindu household in Tamil Nadu and she follows Hinduism together with her husband.

She is a member of the Hindu lower caste. She is a follower of various rituals that are based on the Tamil caste and their religion.

her social media accounts have many videos and pictures of the rituals.

Alya Manasa Physical Features

Alya Manasa stands at a 5’5 inches and weighs 65 kilograms. Her hair is medium-length in a dark brown as well as eyes that are also brown.

There’s an ink mark on her wrist, which is the name of her former boyfriend.

Alya Manasa Net Worth

The well-known model, actress and influencer live an extravagant life in a house together with husband. She is extremely passionate about cars.

Recently, she bought a brand-new Mercedes together with husband.

She posted a picture of her new car on the 19th of March in 2020. According to reports the net worth of her is estimated to be about 6 crores INR.