How Accurate Is Larry Bird’s Portrayal In Winning Time?

Sean Patrick Small does a fine job of capturing Larry Bird’s gruff grudges — mostly with the press — and we should thank veteran Hollywood hairstylist Darlene Brumfield for accurately nailing the Celtics star’s late ’70s/early ’80s look did right. He’s downright grumpy at a press conference, while Johnson is charming and personable, but while “Winning Time” sets this scene before an NBA match, according to The Wrap, it actually reflects the press conference before the two met for the NCAA title .

Bird, who cared more about the game than appearing sympathetic to the media, gave grunted one-word answers to most questions. A native of France, Lick, Indiana may not have bothered much about courting the national sports media, but he was a tough competitor and put winning above all else. That’s pretty much reflected in Winning Time, but his rivalry with Johnson eventually became a lot friendlier and more respectful than the show portrays. As explained by NPR, that was largely thanks to a Converse commercial the two superstars filmed in the mid-’80s, a time frame that Winning Time has yet to explore.

Also, as a player, Bird got into many feuds and that is accurately portrayed in the show as well. Larry Legend earned his nickname with his success on the court, not his winning personality, and “Winning Time” does a good job of emphasizing that, though it remains to be seen if the series will explore the other sides of Bird’s character beyond his factual one will show. almost aggressive tendencies in dealing with the media and opponents on the pitch.