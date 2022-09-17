How A Storage Wars Prank Led To $6k Bids On Lockers

In the Season 2 episode “Operation Hobo,” Nabila Haniss ridiculously upped the bid. There was a lot of fun in this episode including Dave Hester showing up with huge trucks bearing his name (which he barely filled) and Barry Weiss fooling the other shoppers into believing he was an old man on oxygen, who walked in by mistake. Haniss, fed up with the shenanigans, auctioned off a locker containing two bikes (although the bikes had to be auctioned off separately from the locker, leading to some drama), so Darrell Sheets, aka “The Gambler,” got the bait and bought the locker for $6,650. He fell short of over $3,000 to even make on the unit even after finding a nifty looking dart gun inside.

Sheets was one of the most popular characters on the show, but according to IMDB, he didn’t immediately return to the show when it returned from hiatus in 2021. It’s hardly surprising because in March 2019, Sheets revealed on Instagram that he suffered back-to-back heart attacks that required emergency surgery. Sheets eventually returned to the show in 2022 when he appeared in the episode “Piles to Go Before We Sleep.” We’re certainly glad the Storage Wars star made it through.