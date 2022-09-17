How 1883’s Isabel May Managed To Excel Through The Intense Cowboy Camp

The so-called “Cowboy Camp” (which “1883” star Faith Hill described as terrifying) was a training program that exposed the stars of the series to some of the situations they would act out in “1883.” During this camp, the actors were taught how to ride horses, tie up cattle, drive wagons, direct cows, and even how to swim a horse in water. During an interview with Reel School on YouTube, Isabel May explained that she excelled at this intense cowboy camp with extensive preparation and some unique strategies.

“I watched the Wranglers ride as best I could and just tried to emulate everything they were doing,” May said. “And then I also feel mentally when you tell yourself you’re good at something.” looks… you actually kind of reflect it.” May also explained that she tried to ride as much as possible, including outside of cowboy camp, hoping that that extra on-screen preparation would lead to success.

Whether it was May’s thorough preparation or her emulation of the Wranglers themselves, it’s clear that their hard work paid off. Even her co-star Sam Elliot (a Western film legend herself) claimed that May looked like she’d ridden horses her entire life (via The Hollywood Reporter). In any case, it’s clear that Isabel May managed to absolutely nail her performance in 1883, and there’s no doubt that she owes some of that success to the intensity of cowboy camp.