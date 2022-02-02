Houthi And UAE Conflict Explained: Who Are Yemeni Houthi? And Why Did They Attack The United Arab Emirates (UAE)?. Six people were injured in the Yemeni Houthi attack on UAE the morning of Monday. The attack occurred at Abu Dhabi and later the attacks were reported to were claimed by the Yemeni Houthi claimed to be the perpetrators of both attacks.

The UAE police have identified that the victims as two Indian nationals as well as one Pakistani national. The attack occurred in three storage tanks for petroleum located in the property of Abu Dhabi National, Co which is where the tankers in flames after being hit by one blast of Yemeni Houthi’s drones.

The second attack took place found in Abu Dhabi International Report, however, the attack on the airport did not cause injuries and UAE police said it was an attack of minor magnitude.

Houthi- UAE Conflict: Everything You Need To Know

Yemen Houthi are Yemen Houthi is a huge clan that is a descendant of Northwestern Province of Yemen which is known as Saada Province.

The Houthis are an Zaidi tribal political group headed by Hussein Badreddin Al-Houthi. Yemeni Houthis are believed in Ziadi Shia school of thought. It adheres to religious beliefs and rules which differ from the typical Shias.

The Houthis came into existence in the 1960s early years of Yemen and were just one small tribe who adhered to Ziadi faith.

Presently, the Yemeni Houthi is a large group which includes Ziadi believers as well as Sunni people from various areas of Yemen.

The Houthi gained prominence in 1990 and has been primarily combating central authorities of Yemen from 2004 onwards, followed with the Arab Spring. In 2012 the Houthis were reported to have taken control of the major governorates of Yemen such as Saada and Hajj as well as having acces to the Red Sea. In 2014, Houthis were in control of major areas of Yemen including the capital city of the country and seized control over the government’s buildings too.

Then, following the invading by the Yemeni Houthis during 2014, this group assumed control over Yemen’s government and destroyed the Parliament of the country. They also established the Revolutionary Committee as Yemen’s official authority.

Presently the Yemeni Houthis are in complete power over Northern regions in Yemen while the south portion is under the protection of foreigners.

Why Did They Attack UAE?

The war among Yemeni Houthi and the prominent Sunni in the aftermath of Arab states began in the year 2015 when the group gained charge of central authorities in Yemen.

Following the increase of Yemeni Houthi in 2015 that was believed to have been backed with the Shia Power military of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and eight other Arab states began an air war against Yemeni Houthis which led to the destruction of the clan and the elimination of Iranian influence over Yemen.

Following the war, Saudi military officials gained control of the southern areas of Yemen however they were not capable of removing Houthi control out of the northern-west. Then came the coalition of Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.

Saudi as well as other Arab states that includes Houthi. Houthi’s drones have launched numerous missiles and drones against Saudi particularly civilian infrastructure.

The Yemeni Houthis have targeted most of their strikes against Saudi until the time that the attack that took place in UAE. It was the very first time that an attack was carried out by this group of Yemeni Houthis against the UAE.

UAE was a part of the militants who taken control of Southern Yemen after the coalition with Houthis in 2015. The UAE has removed its militants out of Yemen in the year 2019. It is believed that the UAE is also a significant influence over Yemeni forces, as Abu Dhabi forces trained the Yemeni forces to combat and fight Houthis.

The Attack

The brutal attack of Yemeni Houthi was launched on Monday, with three said to be dead and six injured.

According to the UAE police have stated that the injured suffer from minor and minor injuries. Abu Dhabi authorities are investigating further into the incident and have concluded the incident was orchestrated by drones.

According to the Abu Dhabi police statement said, “preliminary investigations suggest that the causes of the fires may be tiny flying objects, perhaps belonging to drones, which were spotted in two different areas.

Teams from the authorities responsible have been sent to the scene, as well as the fire being taken out”.Followed by the incident, it is reported that the United States has said that it will send fighter jets to assist the UAE in the fight.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin talked with Abu Dhabi Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the issue.